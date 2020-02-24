Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,036 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Kellogg by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on K shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $6,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 16,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $33,891,000. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K traded down $0.96 on Monday, hitting $64.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,351. Kellogg has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $71.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

