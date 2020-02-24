Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,233 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.90.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $8.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.67. 9,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.67. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.57 and a twelve month high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,905 shares of company stock worth $11,952,744. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.