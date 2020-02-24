Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires 393 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 12,029.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 75,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 74,941 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 30,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.91. 927,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.19. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

