Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $42.41

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.41 and last traded at $43.37, with a volume of 46432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.55.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KSS. Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,133,000 after purchasing an additional 88,654 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 9,369.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,181,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,449,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,685,000 after purchasing an additional 439,881 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,107,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,340,000 after purchasing an additional 319,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,263,000 after purchasing an additional 25,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

