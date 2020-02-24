KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Insider Sells $646,476.34 in Stock

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $646,476.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $161.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.82. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.34 and a 1-year high of $184.50.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen raised their price target on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 254,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,414,000 after purchasing an additional 33,987 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.