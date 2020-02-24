Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Earns “Hold” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their hold rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a hold rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.09. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of -0.19.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $412.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.47 million. Analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 801,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,971,000 after buying an additional 294,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

