Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 143.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,798 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,891.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,157,000 after purchasing an additional 169,636 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth $3,420,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 45.9% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 100,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 31,650 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,747 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,071,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.97. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $129.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $244,777.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,249 shares in the company, valued at $18,521,388.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.