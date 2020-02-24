Kinneret Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 15,212 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,275,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Shares of NLOK traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.93. 174,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,655,678. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.27. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

