Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) SVP Sells $410,654.79 in Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) SVP John F. Paolini sold 22,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $410,654.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,477 shares in the company, valued at $739,514.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of KNSA opened at $19.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of -1.06.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 22,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KNSA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.