Kinaxis (KXS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Kinaxis to post earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.

Shares of KXS stock opened at C$109.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$110.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$95.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.34. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of C$70.81 and a twelve month high of C$117.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.61.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

KXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$115.71.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.87, for a total value of C$1,068,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$214,274.35.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.