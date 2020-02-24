KeyCorp Raises Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $105.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Saia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Saia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.45.

SAIA stock opened at $103.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.97. Saia has a 12 month low of $56.35 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.40 and its 200 day moving average is $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $1,152,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 578.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

