KeyCorp Raises Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $100.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.79.

Shares of ES stock opened at $96.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.18. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $68.38 and a 12 month high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,499,000 after buying an additional 23,888 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 59,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 451,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,566,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

