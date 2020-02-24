KeyCorp Raises EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $267.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $252.00 to $267.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $263.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $244.78.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $231.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.66. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $155.30 and a fifty-two week high of $248.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $409,840.00. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,692,000 after purchasing an additional 560,378 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,144,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

