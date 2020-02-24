KeyCorp Boosts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $317.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $292.00 to $317.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut SBA Communications from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $280.31.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC stock opened at $296.21 on Friday. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $178.57 and a 52-week high of $309.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.63.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.