KeyCorp Boosts Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $245.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens set a $203.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $222.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $130.87 and a 12 month high of $227.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.14.

Old Dominion Freight Line’s stock is going to split on Tuesday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, March 23rd.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.88%.

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total value of $74,790.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,397.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

