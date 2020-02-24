Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) a €44.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.50 ($68.02) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.46 ($54.02).

ETR:DLG opened at €37.70 ($43.84) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €43.00. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1 year low of €24.91 ($28.97) and a 1 year high of €48.38 ($56.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

