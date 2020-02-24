Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.04

Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.04 and last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 2505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KEN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kenon from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 14.58% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Kenon by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 85,726 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kenon by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Kenon by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kenon in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

