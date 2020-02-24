Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

KNDI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Kandi Technologies Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet raised Kandi Technologies Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

NASDAQ:KNDI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.06. 6,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.62. Kandi Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 36,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

