Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.49

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 97538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.
A number of analysts have recently commented on KDMN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadmon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.84.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. The company has a market cap of $657.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.
Kadmon Company Profile (NYSE:KDMN)
Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.
