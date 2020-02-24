Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.49

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 97538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KDMN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadmon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.84.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. The company has a market cap of $657.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDMN. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 6,205,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,882 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 67.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,903 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 14,636,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,467,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,225 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at $4,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile (NYSE:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

