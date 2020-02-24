Jumia Technologies (JMIA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Jumia Technologies to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $5.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.58 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JMIA. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Renaissance Capital began coverage on Jumia Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jumia Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.19.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

