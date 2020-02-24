Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP) Insider Acquires £20,000 in Stock

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP) insider Colin Bird bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,308.87).

Shares of LON:JLP opened at GBX 4.23 ($0.06) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Jubilee Metals Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.90 ($0.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $85.24 million and a PE ratio of 8.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.71.

About Jubilee Metals Group

Jubilee Metals Group Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. It explores for platinum group elements, platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, chrome, nickel, lead, zinc, vanadium, and copper ores.

