Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP) Insider Acquires £20,000 in Stock

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP) insider Colin Bird bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,308.87).
Shares of LON:JLP opened at GBX 4.23 ($0.06) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Jubilee Metals Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.90 ($0.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $85.24 million and a PE ratio of 8.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.71.
About Jubilee Metals Group
