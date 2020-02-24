JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $141.00

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $141.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $134.21 on Thursday. Solaredge Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $143.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.06.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, Director Doron Inbar sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $1,897,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,363.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 9,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $775,604.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 564,863 shares in the company, valued at $46,160,604.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,202 shares of company stock worth $14,803,503 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

