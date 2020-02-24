JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target to GBX 1,926

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,711 ($22.51) to GBX 1,926 ($25.34) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,695 ($22.30) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,185 ($28.74) to GBX 2,325 ($30.58) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,160 ($28.41) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,934.33 ($25.45).

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,914.50 ($25.18) on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of GBX 1,417 ($18.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,023 ($26.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,867.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,830.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

