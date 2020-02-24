JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

INFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.09 to $13.53 in a report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Infosys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.44.

NYSE INFY opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48. Infosys has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. Infosys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Infosys by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

