JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) a CHF 125 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 125 price target on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SREN. UBS Group set a CHF 88.50 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 98 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 118 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 111.28.

Swiss Re has a one year low of CHF 81.65 and a one year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

