JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) a €33.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TLG has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.77 ($34.62) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.50 ($43.60) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €27.10 ($31.51) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €30.14 ($35.04).

Get TLG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of ETR TLG opened at €29.60 ($34.42) on Friday. TLG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €22.60 ($26.28) and a 52-week high of €31.55 ($36.69). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €29.60 and a 200-day moving average of €27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.33.

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for TLG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.