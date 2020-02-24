John Francis Powers Sells 14,318 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP John Francis Powers sold 14,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $2,076,396.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,256.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $145.78 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.58 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

BXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 198,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,393,000 after purchasing an additional 119,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

