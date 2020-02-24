JMP Securities Lowers E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) to Market Perform

JMP Securities lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JMP Securities currently has $13.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ETFC. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded E*TRADE Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.88.

NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $53.35 on Friday. E*TRADE Financial has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $57.30. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

In related news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,264.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETFC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,168,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,696 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,594,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,944,000 after purchasing an additional 796,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,319,000 after purchasing an additional 693,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,035,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

