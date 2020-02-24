JMP Securities Lowers E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) to Market Perform

JMP Securities lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JMP Securities currently has $13.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ETFC. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded E*TRADE Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.88.
NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $53.35 on Friday. E*TRADE Financial has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $57.30. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.
In related news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,264.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETFC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,168,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,696 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,594,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,944,000 after purchasing an additional 796,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,319,000 after purchasing an additional 693,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,035,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.
E*TRADE Financial Company Profile
E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.
Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.