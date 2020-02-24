Jefferies Financial Group Trims Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Target Price to GBX 1,750

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

BRBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,202 ($28.97) to GBX 2,258 ($29.70) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co lifted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,039.50 ($26.83).

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 1,791 ($23.56) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,102.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,107.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.68. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a one year high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07).

In other Burberry Group news, insider Debra L. Lee acquired 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, for a total transaction of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

