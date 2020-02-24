JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPAY opened at $10.08 on Thursday. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). JAPAN TOB INC/ADR had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Research analysts predict that JAPAN TOB INC/ADR will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About JAPAN TOB INC/ADR

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following segments: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Processed Food, and Other. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

