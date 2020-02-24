James Gilmour Sells 3,203 Shares of Motorpoint Group PLC (LON:MOTR) Stock

Motorpoint Group PLC (LON:MOTR) insider James Gilmour sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.96), for a total transaction of £9,641.03 ($12,682.23).

Motorpoint Group stock opened at GBX 311 ($4.09) on Monday. Motorpoint Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 170 ($2.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 324 ($4.26). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 300.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 258.88. The company has a market capitalization of $281.78 million and a P/E ratio of 17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 641.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Motorpoint Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Motorpoint Group Company Profile

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 12 retail sites across Great Britain.

