Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,387 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for about 1.3% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,781,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,174 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 43.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,158,270. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.10.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

