Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,030 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 945,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 380,366 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Mplx by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 768,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,532,000 after acquiring an additional 215,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.74. 35,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,669,088. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $34.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.10%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price target on shares of Mplx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

