Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises about 1.8% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,598,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $792,074,000 after purchasing an additional 330,074 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,231,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,699,000 after purchasing an additional 254,700 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 667,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,256,000 after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 546,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after acquiring an additional 41,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of MMP stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $59.84. 31,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,543. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day moving average of $63.34. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $57.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

MMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

In other news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.