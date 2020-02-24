Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,971 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Barclays upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.25.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.34. 104,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,898. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The stock has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

