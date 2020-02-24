Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Invests $224,000 in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 763 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Evercore ISI began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

Shares of UNH traded down $21.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $279.45. The company had a trading volume of 284,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.14. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The company has a market capitalization of $285.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

