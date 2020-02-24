Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on C. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.53.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $3.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.06. The stock had a trading volume of 677,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,702,042. The firm has a market cap of $166.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.83 and its 200 day moving average is $73.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

