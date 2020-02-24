Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the third quarter worth $1,415,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of VF by 14.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in VF by 47.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in VF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 237,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.64. The company had a trading volume of 837,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,103. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $76.77 and a 52-week high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.31.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

