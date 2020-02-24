Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $953,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 1,250.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,511 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,122,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,142 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,120,000 after acquiring an additional 26,970 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 729,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,350,000 after acquiring an additional 282,697 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 711,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,294,000 after buying an additional 120,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 627,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,156,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.20. 350,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,811. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $61.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.