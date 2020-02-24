Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $750,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,854,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 86.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 427,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,533,000 after purchasing an additional 197,690 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 766,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,868,000 after purchasing an additional 154,044 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 208,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,871,000 after purchasing an additional 116,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Buckingham Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

NYSE:GS traded down $5.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.44. The company had a trading volume of 181,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,636. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.11. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $180.73 and a one year high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

