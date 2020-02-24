Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $497,000 Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,061 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,331.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 588,581 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,287,000 after buying an additional 547,475 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,250,493 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $102,590,000 after buying an additional 225,151 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $670,000,000 after buying an additional 179,100 shares during the period. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 28.0% in the third quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 358,089 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,922,000 after buying an additional 78,312 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the third quarter valued at about $6,888,000. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. ValuEngine raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.74. 52,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.39. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a twelve month low of $71.43 and a twelve month high of $102.70.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

