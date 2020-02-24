Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.3% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $9,044,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $740,000. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 68,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra raised their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.37.

PEP stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.12. 222,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,601,173. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.21 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.77. The stock has a market cap of $202.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

