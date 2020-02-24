Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,841,257. The firm has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average is $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

