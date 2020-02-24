Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires 3,794 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.6% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704,738 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 125,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 20,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $2.20 on Monday, hitting $61.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,735,169 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.84.

