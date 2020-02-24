Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,100 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,110,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $774,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,325 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 10,299,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,407,000 after acquiring an additional 844,656 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,930,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,625,000 after acquiring an additional 70,903 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,899,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 421,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.33. The company had a trading volume of 256,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,045. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.05. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

