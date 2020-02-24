Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,009 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,188 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 1.1% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,410 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.2% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,342 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 334.2% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.03.

BA traded down $12.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $317.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,869,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364,000. The stock has a market cap of $186.05 billion, a PE ratio of -264.73, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a one year low of $302.72 and a one year high of $446.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.87 and a 200-day moving average of $348.99.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

