Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.25.

JACK stock opened at $88.67 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $70.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.25.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

In related news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $509,699.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,470,084.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $25,915.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,703,388.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,016 shares of company stock worth $5,260,022 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

