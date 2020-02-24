Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $171.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.82. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $129.22 and a 1-year high of $174.93.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

In other news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,866.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 75.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 947,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,302,000 after purchasing an additional 406,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,706,000 after purchasing an additional 247,051 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5,804.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 205,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 201,831 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,642,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 570,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,071,000 after purchasing an additional 112,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

