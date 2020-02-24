Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) VP Sells $162,611.68 in Stock

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $171.01 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.22 and a 12-month high of $174.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.86 and its 200 day moving average is $147.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $19,642,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,957,000 after acquiring an additional 59,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.14.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.