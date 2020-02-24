ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ITV PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS ITVPY opened at $16.96 on Friday. ITV PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $21.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

